Pampers launches all-new range of Premium Care Diapers for babies

The campaign video features the television actor duo of Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary.
Pampers, a baby care brand from the house of Procter & Gamble, has launched its all-new and improved range of Premium Care Diapers for babies.
Addressing some of the biggest concerns of parents like the protection of soft baby skin, diaper rashes, discomfort and restriction of movement, Pampers’ Premium Care Diapers offers 360-degree cottony softness that makes babies feel as comfortable as wearing nothing at all.
The Premium Care diapers have an inbuilt anti-rash blanket and are coated with aloe vera lotion to protect the baby’s delicate skin from rashes.
“Our latest Premium Care Diapers are for parents worried about their babies’ skin protection, especially the 0-12-month-olds. These parents will go the extra mile to choose the softest diapers that their children can spend a full day in. The Pampers Premium Care all-round range is created for utmost softness and comfort in a way to make your babies feel that they are wearing nothing at all,” said Chetna Soni, vice president and category leader, Babycare, Procter & Gamble.
The brand also hosted a launch event titled ‘India’s Softest Experience for Parents & Babies’. It was attended by celeb couple and new parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, as well as other influencers, mom communities and Pampers member moms.
Attendees enjoyed a 360-degree experience including a ‘Diaper Walk’ that had a Pampers representative explain every feature and technological innovation in detail to parents. The touch-and-feel experience curated by Pampers allowed parents to feel first-hand, the softness of the new diapers.
“As new parents, we’re constantly worried about whether our daughter is comfortable in her diapers. Pampers’ new Premium Care Diapers has taken care of all the common concerns of new parents as their new features leave us with nothing to worry about. The best part is that the diapers are like second skin for our daughter,” said Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya.