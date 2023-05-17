Pan Masala still a top advertiser on IPL 16 after 54 matches

Following it on second and third are E-com gaming and aerated soft drinks.
As per a recent TAM Sports report, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a 29% increase in the number of categories between matches 28 and 54. The tournament also witnessed a 19% rise in the number of advertisers and 10% increase in the count of brands, as compared to matches 1-27.
During all 54 matches of this year’s IPL, pan masala is the only category that has managed to secure a place in the top five categories. Its share increased by 9% in this year’s IPL, as compared to last year, for the same number of matches.
The top five categories in IPL this year, accounted for 55% of the total ad volumes of the tournament. Ecom-gaming and pan masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in both this, and last, year’s IPL.
This year’s IPL ads included 18 new categories and 83 new brands. Among the 83 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ was the leading brand, followed by ‘Rupay Credit’. The top five new ad categories are biscuits, moisturising lotions, ecomm-travel and tourism, ecomm-auto products and services, and luggage.
The top five advertisers accounted for 39% of the total ad volumes of this year’s IPL. The leading advertisers for this year’s IPL, so far, are Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods, Bharti Airtel, Parle Biscuits and Vishnu Packaging.
Sporta Technologies operates a portal that offers cricket, football, basketball, hockey and kabaddi fantasy games through Dream11. Sporta Technologies kept the top spot and managed to rank among the top five advertisers for all 54 matches of this year’s IPL.
Sporta Technologies & K P Pan Foods were the only advertisers to appear in the top five list during both last, and this, year’s IPL.
Coca-Cola advertised its two brands, Maaza Aam Panna and Maaza, during the duration of this year’s IPL, on Hindi+English language sports channels, and regional language sports channels, respectively.
85 brands advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during this year’s IPL, with Dream11 leading the list of common brands.