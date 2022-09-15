Panasonic launches #WelcomeToAdulthood campaign

#WelcomeToAdulthood targets young adults, mostly first-time buyers, who are entering their adulthood phase and are looking to invest in smart, affordable, and sustainable home appliances. The PR campaign is running on all social platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, in collaboration with one of India’s largest storytelling digital platform - The Scribbled Stories. The campaign content captures fun, relatable moments that one experiences when entering the adulthood phase of life and how the right appliances can help make that journey a little easier and a little more comfortable and memorable. Be it setting up a new house and buying new appliances for it, or baking a cake at midnight in your microwave or having to do your own laundry, the campaign emphasises on how appliances are a key part of different phases of our life and hence it is important to make a choice that is durable and sustainable. The campaign directs consumers to buying guides that will help them understand the know-how of various aspects to look for before making a purchase decision.