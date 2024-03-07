Panasonic merges AI and live action to urge Gen Z to 'Push for change'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The spots, part of Panasonic’s new GREEN IMPACT campaign, prompt a commitment to sustainability by depicting a climate-changed 2090 future.
Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a prominent diversified technology company, has introduced its latest GREEN IMPACT campaign titled Push for Change, urging the youth to commit to building a better tomorrow. The initiative leverages a series of impactful films portraying a dystopian future for the younger generation, aiming to prompt individuals to actively contribute to a brighter and sustainable future.
Each pledge made under the campaign will lead to Panasonic planting a tree, directly contributing to environmental conservation. This campaign aligns with Panasonic's broader GREEN IMPACT initiative, which seeks to reduce global CO2 emissions by over 300 million tons by 2050.
Dhiraj Sharma, head of Marcom and Brand at Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND, stated, “Push for Change campaign has been designed specifically to draw individual and communities’ attention to contribute towards building a greener future. Taking a compelling storytelling route, we aim to create a sense of urgency amongst today's Gen Z and millennials and showcase Panasonic's commitment towards sustainability and creating a more sustainable future by encouraging individuals to act as agents of change."
A noteworthy aspect of the campaign is its innovative use of Generative AI combined with live-action performances to create a series of powerful videos depicting life in the year 2090.
The first video centres around Niran's desire for a real pet in a world where many species have become extinct due to climate change. The second video explores Elara's simulated life, where marine species such as whales are a distant memory. The third video illustrates Xavian's future, where rising temperatures have made outdoor spaces unhealthy, confining him to artificial environments for recreation.
In addition to these thought-provoking videos, Panasonic unveiled a global campaign video emphasising the brand's commitment to fostering an eco-friendly future. This involves developing and implementing green technologies and solutions across various sectors, including businesses, travel, homes, and daily life.
The Panasonic GREEN IMPACT initiative not only encourages individuals to pledge support for a brighter tomorrow but also inspires them to contribute significantly towards a more sustainable future.
Panasonic has a track record of promoting eco-consciousness awareness through engaging initiatives such as #DiwaliWaliSafai and #WelcomeToAdulthood. These efforts aim not only to endorse sustainable practices but also to foster eco-friendly habits through active engagement with customers and communities.