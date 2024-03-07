Panasonic merges AI and live action to urge Gen Z to 'Push for change'

Dhiraj Sharma, head of Marcom and Brand at Panasonic Marketing India, PLSIND, stated, “Push for Change campaign has been designed specifically to draw individual and communities’ attention to contribute towards building a greener future. Taking a compelling storytelling route, we aim to create a sense of urgency amongst today's Gen Z and millennials and showcase Panasonic's commitment towards sustainability and creating a more sustainable future by encouraging individuals to act as agents of change."