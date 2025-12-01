Panasonic onboards MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Panasonic Life Solutions India, has named MS Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for its air Conditioners portfolio in India. Universally known as “CaptAIn Cool”, Dhoni's association will reinforce Panasonic’s commitment to trust- cutting-edge technology, proven reliability, ultra-efficient performance, superior cooling, and trusted quality.

The association comes at the moment for Panasonic, when the company is accelerating its vision to become a top HVAC brand in India. With Dhoni joining the Panasonic family, the company aims to build stronger affinity across the country.

Welcoming Dhoni to the Panasonic family, Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), said, “This partnership is an alignment of shared values. For more than 100 years globally, Panasonic has stood for reliability, innovation, and meaningful contribution, values we continue to strengthen in India. Dhoni’s calm leadership and dependable performance reflect this spirit. Dhoni brings more than star presence; he brings momentum and meaningful connection with Indian consumers. Together, we look forward to shaping an iconic chapter in Panasonic’s brand journey in India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, shared, “For most of us growing up in India, Panasonic was not just seen as a Japanese brand, it became a part of our everyday life. It felt familiar, reliable and Indian in spirit because it was present in our homes and memories. For me, this association is meaningful because it reflects shared values: trust, reliability, contribution to society and a constant drive to improve. I am proud to join hands with a brand that continues to innovate while staying true to its foundation of trust.”

Hirokazu Kamoda, director, HVAC, PLSIND added, “Dhoni inspires confidence- in teams, in audiences, and in families. That emotional connection is invaluable as we further strengthen our presence in India. This partnership also aligns with Panasonic’s long-term growth roadmap for the cooling category, as the company ramps up AC manufacturing capacity and works toward doubling sales by FY27, driven by a stronger brand presence, local innovation and deeper market penetration.”