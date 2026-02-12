Panasonic’s ‘Captain Cool’ campaign brings together MS Dhoni and Curly Tales

Panasonic Life Solutions India, has unveiled its new TVC campaign for its residential air conditioners, titled ‘India Ka Captain Cool’, featuring India’s cricketing icon, MS Dhoni. The campaign draws a natural parallel between Dhoni’s calm, dependable persona and Panasonic air conditioners engineered to deliver reliable performance even in the country’s toughest climatic conditions.

Set against a light cricketing context that naturally complements Dhoni’s persona, the film features an engaging exchange between MS Dhoni and digital travel and lifestyle creator Kamiya Jani, using familiar moments to demonstrate how Panasonic’s technologies translate into reliable, long-lasting cooling for everyday Indian homes. Through this narrative, the TVC highlights Panasonic’s Advanced DustBuster™ Technology for maintaining consistent cooling performance, higher airflow for faster comfort, nanoe™ X technology for cleaner indoor air, and AI-enabled control through the MirAIe App for intelligent convenience.

Commenting on the campaign, Dhiraj Sharma, head, marketing and PR, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “When we onboarded MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador for the air conditioner portfolio, it was a conscious decision based on shared values of trust, reliability, and consistent performance. With the ‘India Ka Captain Cool’ TVC, we bring this association to life through a cricketing context that reflects his calm and composed personality, both on and off the field. Dhoni shares a deep and natural connect with millions of Indians, and through this campaign, we seek to create a similar resonance with households across the country. This campaign underscores Panasonic’s focus on delivering premium, smart, and ultra efficient cooling, while deepening consumer trust in the brand when performance matters the most.”

The campaign is supported by a robust 360-degree marketing rollout designed to create impact and visibility across multiple consumer touchpoints in what is set to be a landmark year for sports engagement in India. At the heart of this amplification is Panasonic’s media presence during IPL 2026, placing the brand in front of millions of deeply engaged viewers in one of India’s most electrifying and culturally charged environments. Beyond IPL, the campaign spans TV ads across leading news networks, cinema, and radio to drive widespread awareness and recall.

The digital strategy leverages YouTube, Meta, Instagram, and Connected TV for sustained, targeted reach, complemented by tech and lifestyle influencers who bring alive both innovation and everyday comfort narratives. At a hyper-local level, Panasonic is building direct household visibility through RWA engagements across key markets pan India, while high-visibility airport branding reinforces its premium positioning among urban consumers, creating a seamless, integrated omnichannel presence for the ‘India Ka Captain Cool’ campaign.





