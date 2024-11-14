Pankaj Tripathi brings Madhya Pradesh to life in MP Tourism's new ad

Venus Productions has partnered with Span Communications to create a new video campaign for Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The first video in the series features Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador.

The campaign is directed by Ravi Jain and overseen by Vishal Bharadwaj. The video showcases Madhya Pradesh through the lens of Pankaj Tripathi’s personality and humour. Filming took place over 20 days across locations including Gwalior, Ujjain, Orccha, Khajuraho, and the jungles of Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Panna, Pench, and Satpura.

The film starts with Pankaj Tripathi humorously struggling with a green screen, highlighting the limitations of staged performances. It then showcases key attractions of Madhya Pradesh, including Khajuraho’s architecture, Ujjain’s spiritual sites, and wildlife adventures. The campaign features lyrics by Irshaad Kamil, music by Abhishek Arora, and vocals by Divya Kumar, designed to inspire travel interest in the state.



Commenting about his experience, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Madhya Pradesh is a treasure for nature and history lovers. This project is special because it brings together the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Being part of this campaign feels like a journey into India's heart. Dono Stree 1 and 2 ke alawa aur 5-6 films ki shoot maine MP main shoot kar chuka hoon aur ussi dohraan maine pura MP dekha hai, Har bar yaha bilkul ghar wali feeling aati hai (Apart from both Street 1 and 2, I have shot 5-6 films in MP main and have seen the entire MP again and again, every time I feel like home here.)"

Ravi Jain, director expressed his excitement, stating, “MP Tourism is one of the top brands in the Indian advertising scene. Being an advertising director, this five – film campaign holds a special significance for me. And more so as I got the opportunity to work with the best of the best - Pankaj ji, Vishal Sir, Irshad ji and Abhishek Arora. It is a dream team and I am filled with gratitude for this project. For this particular film, we kept intact Pankaj ji’s persona unaltered. The film appeals to all ages as they see the real Pankaj Tripathi who they love in his films and in real. That along with the stunning visuals of the best of MP makes it a unique watch."

Reflecting on his experience, film-maker Vishal Bharadwaj, creative director, mentioned, “I was delighted and thrilled to have my name associated with the beautiful state of Madhya Pradesh. We have put our hearts and minds on how best to capture the state's charm and connect with the audience. Seeing the final film, it’s clear that our collaboration brought out something truly special!"

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary of the Tourism Department and managing director of the Tourism Board, commented, “Madhya Pradesh Tourism is globally renowned for its scenic locations and breathtaking landscapes. Our continuous endeavour has been to present the state’s iconic destinations with a distinct identity that resonates not just across India but internationally. This new TVC, brimming with vivid visuals, colour, and life, will play a pivotal role in drawing travellers to our beautiful state.”

Narrating the creative journey, Naresh Kheterpal, founder and CEO, Span Communications, “MP is the heart of incredible India and its destinations are the heartbeats. Our strategy was to showcase the destinations in their full glory and ask tourists to come and feel it for real. To make this invitation to tourists engaging and impactful, Pankaj Tripathi was roped in. Pankaj is a perfect choice as he has shot for his various films in MP, knows the state well and his persona creates an interesting connection with the brand. This is just the beginning. A lot more interesting stuff is waiting to be unveiled and captivate the audiences.”

Anil Jain, founding producer, Venus Production, stated, "Unlike MP's past metaphorical campaigns, this project captures the true essence of MP, shot directly on location. We assembled a dream team of passionate, skilled creators, all driven to bring this vision to life and honor the state’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture."