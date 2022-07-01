Pankaj Tripathi essays a quirky role for Policybazaar’s new term life ad campaign

Hemant Misra, managing director, MagicCircle, said, "Death is the only truth in our lives. Policybazaar is one brand that has taken this truth by the horns and coaxed a highly underpenetrated category into action. For this campaign, we went beyond the fear of death to a fear that lives on even after death. The fear of being remembered as the person who robbed their family of happiness. That is not simply a crime but 'Paap'. Ghor Paap. That is the simple insight this campaign is based on."