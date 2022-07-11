Pankaj Tripathi highlights new TVS Radeon’s features in latest campaign by Lowe Lintas

TVS Radeon, the new age commuter motorcycle by TVS Motor has launched a new campaign to highlight the impressive new features of its latest variant. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the ad film featuring Pankaj Tripathi delivers the brand’s message using subtle humorous gestures. TVS Radeon was launched four years back, in 2018, and has crossed many milestones since then with its sturdy build, robust style and plush comfort. The brand has always tried to stay ahead of the curve – be it through their dual tone edition launched at the beginning of this year or the new RTMi feature.The ad film showcases the new TVS Radeon as India’s 1st 110 cc motorcycle to have the multi colour reverse LCD Cluster. This reverse LCD cluster comes with Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi) enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built in the digital cluster like service indicator, low battery indicator, top/average speed, USB charger, etc. The new Radeon also comes equipped with proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system) as a variant, delivering an unmatched riding experience and superior mileage. The vehicle continues to ensure best in class comfort for the long-distance riders owing to its longest seat in the category.