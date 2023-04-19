Pankaj Tripathi reveals ‘Bachat ka link’ in EcoLink’s new campaign

The quirky campaign features an actor in a never-seen-before avatar of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a celebrated savings expert, asking consumers to make the right choice with EcoLink BLDC Fans and LED lights.
Signify has launched an exciting new campaign featuring renowned actor and EcoLink’s brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi for its new range of energy efficient BLDC fans and LED lights. The tongue-in-cheek campaign features the versatile actor in a never-seen-before avatar of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a celebrated savings expert, who emphasizes that there is only one true link for savings – EcoLink range of BLDC Fans and LED lights.
Conceptualized by Hashtag Orange, the campaign has two films wherein Pankaj Tripathi takes on the role of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a superstar who knows everything about saving money. The films center around people asking him for advice on savings, and he espouses the real mantra of savings with the catchy slogan ‘Bachat ka Link - , with an eccentric treatment that is bound to garner attention in a cluttered category of BLDC fans and LED lights.
The EcoLink fans film opens with a couple seeking Bachat Kumar’s advice on saving money. The savings expert, dressed in a flashy red suit and a gold EcoLink chain, emphasizes that there is only one true link for savings - “Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink’, urging the couple to choose EcoLink BLDC fans that deliver 60% energy savings and a guaranteed long-lasting performance. The film ends with Tripathi and the couple dancing and rejoicing in their choice.
The LED lights film features Bachat Kumar riding a bike onto the stage at his event, surrounded by a huge army of fans. His jazzy entry on-stage is received with a loud cheer and applause from the crowd. However, amidst all the excitement, a voice from the crowd asks “Bachat ka koi link batao” (tell us a way to save money) to which Pankaj repeats the same savings mantra “Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink, as the LED lights range comes into focus, with the promise of 90% savings on electricity and durable performance.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing & integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “The fans and LED lights market is a fairly crowded one and with this quirky campaign centered around the protagonist – Bachat Kumar, we wanted to break the clutter in the electrical goods category. Pankaj Tripathi brings alive the quirky and flamboyant character and delivers the message ‘Bachat ka Link – EcoLink " with a dash of humor. There couldn’t have been a better choice for an actor who can connect with the audience so organically to deliver this campaign”.
Amit Shankar, co-founder, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange, “To make EcoLink Fans and Lights popular amongst the masses, we came up with a simple proposition of ‘Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink.’ Indian middle-class families take savings very seriously. Every purchase they make must be top class and should also generate savings. To capitalize on this sentiment, we used one of the most popular Indian actors who has a mass following, Pankaj Tripathi, and we transformed him into a brand-new avatar called Bachat Kumar, the rockstar of bachat, who gives valuable advice to common folks in his own unique and quirky style. Sometimes inside his gold clad home turned office and at times from his very own bachat concert. We truly had a lot of fun filming this one. We hope consumers will enjoy the Bachat adventures of Bachat Kumar and will remember his golden words for wholesome and only way saving which is ‘Bachat ka link, EcoLink."
Client: Signify India (Nikhil Gupta, Natasha Wadhwa, Aastha Bhatnagar)
Agency: Hashtag Orange
Creative: Amit Shankar, Rahul Rautela
Account Management: Sridhar Iyer, Subhank Gupta, Sakshi Bajaj
Production House - Rising Star Films
Founder & Creative Producer - Nasir Khan
Director - Ashwathram
Executive Producer - Firoz Khan
DOP - Shivendu Kudalkar
Music - Rohan Vinayak