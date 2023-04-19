Pankaj Tripathi reveals ‘Bachat ka link’ in EcoLink’s new campaign

Commenting on the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing & integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “The fans and LED lights market is a fairly crowded one and with this quirky campaign centered around the protagonist – Bachat Kumar, we wanted to break the clutter in the electrical goods category. Pankaj Tripathi brings alive the quirky and flamboyant character and delivers the message ‘Bachat ka Link – EcoLink " with a dash of humor. There couldn’t have been a better choice for an actor who can connect with the audience so organically to deliver this campaign”.

Amit Shankar, co-founder, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange, “To make EcoLink Fans and Lights popular amongst the masses, we came up with a simple proposition of ‘Bachat ka ek hi link – EcoLink.’ Indian middle-class families take savings very seriously. Every purchase they make must be top class and should also generate savings. To capitalize on this sentiment, we used one of the most popular Indian actors who has a mass following, Pankaj Tripathi, and we transformed him into a brand-new avatar called Bachat Kumar, the rockstar of bachat, who gives valuable advice to common folks in his own unique and quirky style. Sometimes inside his gold clad home turned office and at times from his very own bachat concert. We truly had a lot of fun filming this one. We hope consumers will enjoy the Bachat adventures of Bachat Kumar and will remember his golden words for wholesome and only way saving which is ‘Bachat ka link, EcoLink."