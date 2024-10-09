Pankaj Tripathi unveils waterproofing solution in Berger Paints' new TVC

Berger Paints India launched a new TVC starring renowned actor, Pankaj Tripathi to unveil Berger Roof Kool & Seal, an advanced waterproofing range. As the primary shield against the elements, the roof is often the most affected area of a house. Withstanding both heavy rains and harsh sunlight can result in cracks and elevated temperatures inside. Berger Roof Kool & Seal is specifically designed for India's extreme weather conditions. It actively reflects heat and offers long-lasting water protection, making it ideal for comprehensive roof care.

Directed by renowned film director Ryan Mendoca, Berger Paints’ latest TVC opens on Pankaj Tripathi and his family sweating profusely as the scorching sun beats down on their home. Buckets have become an integral of their lives. Seasons come and go, but the buckets remain omnipresent – collecting sweat dripping down faces during hot summers as well as water dripping from leaking roofs when monsoon arrives. It seems that there is no respite until simple solution arrives in the form of Berger Roof Kool & Seal.

The campaign aims to effectively communicate the benefits of Berger Paints’ latest waterproofing range, while engaging a broad audience through impactful storytelling. Through the TVC, Berger Paints targets homeowners in search of effective waterproofing solutions, offering a durable, dual-purpose product that sets a new standard in the industry. Berger Paints expects the newly launched Roof Kool & Seal range to significantly contribute to the Company’s revenue.

Abhijit Roy, managing director and CEO, Berger Paints India, says, “The demand for waterproofing products and interior cooling solutions is rapidly increasing. As customers seek hassle-free options, there is a growing need for comprehensive solutions that address both needs efficiently and effectively. This time we are proudly presenting Berger Roof Kool & Seal—the next-generation solution for superior roof protection and cooling. As we unveil our latest waterproofing and roof cooling products through TVCs and digital media, we aim to connect with our target audience and highlight the benefits of these innovations, emphasising how the process has been simplified and made more accessible in today’s market.”

Commenting on the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, executive director, Lowe Lintas said, "In a tropical country like India sweating is a way of life. So, when we conceived the film, we took the liberty of showcasing sweat as a creative metaphor – not just with people who sweat profusely during sultry summers but also with our roofs that begin to leak during heavy monsoons. Against this reality, we juxtaposed the dual advantage of our brand – superior thermal insulation and protection against leaking roofs – laddering ultimately to the solution: Paseena maat bahao, Berger Roof Kool & Seal lagao."

