Pantaloons introduces 'Workdrobe' campaign to redefine professional dressing

The campaign encourages authenticity, creativity, and self-expression, empowering women to define their own style in the workplace.
Pantaloons, a fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, Workdrobe which celebrates each woman's personal style and encourages her to embrace authentic self at work. Workdrobe redefines professional wear by emphasising adaptability, comfort, and originality, enabling women to confidently express themselves as they pursue careers of their choice.
Conceptualised by Pantaloons and Chalk & Chini, the campaign features a diverse range of women in their professional contexts- each representing a unique sense of dressing and approach to work . Centered around the by-line, ‘Your Work Day, Styled Your Way’, the campaign showcases working women boldly owning their work choices, embracing their true selves and defining style on their terms.
Representing how work has evolved post the pandemic, the campaign also showcases the many, real faces of work, ranging from the Elegant Multitasker working from home or even the D2C Entrepreneur in her best Boss Lady avatar.
Bringing to life the multi-label offering that Pantaloons offers, the campaign features new-age fashion for the work place: printed coordinated sets, contemporary kurta sets, sharply tailored classic pieces, easy-to-carry dresses and versatile must-haves, including shoes and bags. It also includes an exclusive workwear collection by W, available only at Pantaloons’ top doors.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Sangeeta, CEO, Pantaloons, said, "The nature of work and workwear has evolved drastically over time. Office goers now bring their unique personalities to work and represent themselves, confidently and authentically in all that they do. The ‘Workdrobe’ campaign encourages authenticity, creativity, and self-expression, reflecting the modern woman's diverse interests and fashion choices.”
“In a world full of ‘shoulds’ and ‘musts’, our muse for the campaign chooses ‘can’ and ‘will’. Confidence is her fashion, and she wears it boldly in her own unique way that works for her. With ‘Workdrobe’, we have tried to put the spotlight on this woman as she extends her individuality to her workplace with an authentic flair,” adds Isha Sahu, founder and strategist, Chalk and Chini.