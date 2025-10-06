Pantaloons signs Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its first ever brand ambassador

Pantaloons has announced actor and style icon Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its first-ever brand ambassador. The association marks a new phase for the fashion retailer as it looks to connect with modern, trend-conscious consumers through its festive campaign, Spark Your Imagination.

The campaign inspire shoppers to create their own fashion stories, blending creativity, confidence, and individuality. With Samantha at the forefront, Pantaloons positions itself as a brand that celebrates personal expression and modern style.

Sangeeta Tanwani, chief executive officer, Pantaloons and OWND!, said: ''Spark Your Imagination’ is more than a festive campaign – it’s the start of a new chapter for Pantaloons. Fashion today is about creativity, play, and personal expression, and we want to inspire every shopper to see themselves as a creator. Samantha Ruth Prabhu embodies exactly that spirit – she is confident, versatile, and unafraid to experiment.''

The campaign film featuring Samantha presents a festive setting — shimmering lights, floral details, and contemporary silhouettes — to reflect the joy and individuality that fashion can evoke.

Teresa Sebastian and Dimple Parmar, creatives at Talented, said: “Style is very personal. It’s one size fits one. A piece of clothing or accessory is just a spark, waiting to be made one’s own. This thought gave birth to ‘Spark Your Imagination’ – a reminder to keep playing, making it your own, and creating your next.”

The campaign will run across TV, digital, social, and in-store platforms, offering an immersive experience for consumers this festive season.