Pantaloons unveils Pujo campaign ‘Hok Tomar Agomon’ celebrating self-expression

Durga Pujo in the City of Joy is not just a festival, it is an emotion that fills every street corner with music, colour, and anticipation. As dhaak beats echo through the streets, shiuli blossoms mark the season’s change, and pandals light up the city, the celebration takes many forms. Young people curate their festive looks and individuals find their own ways to start anew.

Pantaloons has been part of these special moments for years, and this year, ushers in the festive season with its heartwarming new campaign, Hok Tomar Agomon (Celebrate Your Arrival).

Inspired by the quintessential call of “Maa asche”, the campaign shifts the lens from collective celebration to personal expression. It highlights how Pujo is not only about welcoming Maa Durga but also about people embracing their own journeys- through self-expression, flair, and the joy of marking new beginnings in their own way.

The campaign will be brought alive through a high-impact media plan spanning television, digital, outdoor, and in-store activations across key markets in West Bengal and beyond, ensuring the message resonates with audiences wherever they celebrate Pujo.

Speaking about the campaign, Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons and Style Up, said, “Durga Pujo is a festival of joy, belonging, and new beginnings. With ‘Hok Tomar Agomon’, we wanted to capture that spirit of arrival, not just of Maa Durga, but of every individual stepping into the season with confidence and style. Pantaloons has been part of Pujo traditions for decades, and with this campaign we look forward to creating new memories with a new generation, while staying true to the cultural essence of the festival.”

“Having grown up in Kolkata, we chose symbols of Maa’s arrival – kaash phools, boats, bamboo scaffoldings, joba phool – styled with people expressing themselves in modern Indo-Western silhouettes and fresh accessories,” added Sohan Ray, Creative at Talented. “The intent was to orchestrate a real IYKYK moment for all Bengalis.”

Pantaloons’ festive collection this year embraces contemporary silhouettes with traditional touches, offering something for every mood and moment of Pujo, from pandal-hopping to family gatherings. With vibrant designs and effortless styles, the collection ensures that every festive appearance is memorable.