Papa ka batua gets a makeover in Instamart’s Father’s Day ad

For many Indian fathers, a wallet holds more than just cash. This Father’s Day, Instamart launches a campaign offering a new take on the traditional dad wallet, blending humour with nostalgia.

Instamart’s Father’s Day digital film shows how children often see their fathers’ bulky wallets as a permanent part of the family. Told from a teenage son’s perspective, the film flips the idea of “papa ka batua” to “batue ka papa,” highlighting the father’s strong attachment to his old wallet.

From metro cards to love letters and even a business card of a family astrologer, the story explores everything dad's wallet holds, except space for the son’s party money. The film ends with the son ordering a new wallet for his father from Instamart, delivered in 10 minutes.

Instamart’s ‘Daddy Deals’ aim to help people replace old wallets and reconnect with their dads, offering discounts with the tagline, “Papa ki puraani sampatti chhurwao, apne daddy wapas pao.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, head of brand, said, “Instamart has always believed in creating quick moments of joy, whether it’s a midnight snack, a forgotten gift, or a last-minute rescue. With our Father’s Day campaign, we wanted to capture that funny-sweet dynamic between fathers and kids, and how something as small as a new wallet can become a gesture of love. Daddy Deals is our way of saying, in just 10 minutes, you can give your dad a break from the baggage of his past quite literally.”

Instamart’s “Daddy Deals” offers quick last-minute gifting options for Father’s Day, including wallets, watches, razors, belts, and phones.