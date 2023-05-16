Paper Boat-Swing's latest campaign showcases modern motherhood with a heart-warming ad film

The Best Between Friends campaign highlights the strong yet fun bond between a young mother and daughter duo as they share their favourite Paper Boat drink, Swing and playfully share a moment together. The film captures the essence of the contemporary mother who endeavours to foster a bond of friendship with her child, rather than relying on a traditional authoritative role. The highlight of the film is the usage of chartbuster Bollywood number ’Dil Chahta Hain’ which has been the de facto anthem of friendship in the country for years together and now used by Paper Boat to depict a mother-daughter bond.