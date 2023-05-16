Paper Boat-Swing's latest campaign showcases modern motherhood with a heart-warming ad film

The campaign celebrates the evolving relationship between mothers and daughters and their growing friendship, which has replaced the more traditional, authoritative parental roles of yesteryears.
Swing, an extension of the popular Indian beverage brand Paper Boat, has launched a new summer campaign called ‘Best Between Friends’,conceptualised and created by The Script Room. The campaign celebrates the evolving relationship between mothers and daughters and their growing friendship, which has replaced the more traditional, authoritative parental roles of yesteryears.
The Best Between Friends campaign highlights the strong yet fun bond between a young mother and daughter duo as they share their favourite Paper Boat drink, Swing and playfully share a moment together. The film captures the essence of the contemporary mother who endeavours to foster a bond of friendship with her child, rather than relying on a traditional authoritative role. The highlight of the film is the usage of chartbuster Bollywood number ’Dil Chahta Hain’ which has been the de facto anthem of friendship in the country for years together and now used by Paper Boat to depict a mother-daughter bond.
Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Kakkar, co-founder and CEO of Paper Boat, said, "Swing’s latest summer campaign, ‘Best Between Friends’, delves deep into the evolving psyche of the contemporary mother. This campaign salutes her earnest endeavours to foster a bond of friendship with her child, a departure from the more traditional, authoritative parental roles of yesteryears.
Working with Ramsam and The Script Room has always been an enriching and rewarding experience. Their insightful understanding of our brand often surpasses our own, bringing fresh and creative dimensions to the forefront.”
Speaking about the partnership, Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), co-founder, The Script Room, said, “With the mother brand ‘PaperBoat’ having now established a strong position with memories, it was a challenging and exciting task to define a new space for their offering 'Swing'. It’s a brand that has been intuitive and personal, and the brand team has always managed to bring out the best from creative. The idea was to keep it simple and authentic.
We’re hoping that this fresh take on the evolving relationships of mother and child will find a deep connect with young mothers, our primary audience. And we’re very excited to see the reactions to this interpretation of ‘Dil Chahta hai’ in this new context. We’re hoping that whoever watches it ends up smiling.”
The film is aired on digital and social channels, and already received a positive response from audiences, with many praising it for its heart-warming message and relatable portrayal of modern motherhood.
