Parachute Advansed Gold highlights the essence of beautiful hair in its latest campaign

Conceptualised by WPP, the campaign #InnBaalonMeinJaanHain has been released with a cultural context.
Marico's Parachute Advansed Gold, a premium & contemporary hair-nourishment & beauty brand is thrilled to announce the launch of its new TVC campaign -#InnBaalonMeinJaanHain. This captivating film celebrates the vitality of hair brought about by Parachute Advansed Gold. Made with Coconut, Parachute Advansed Gold penetrates up to 10 layers deep and provides deep nourishment, delivering vibrant, lively, and beautiful hair – hair that’s full of life.
With the tagline, "Inn Baalon Mein Jaan Hain," the TVC campaign takes viewers on a visual journey that is both compelling and poetic. It poses a series of thought-provoking questions like, "Kahan Se Aayi? Sundar Mein Sundarta… Leheratey Mein Leher… Ghaney Mein Ghana-pan…?", intended to make the viewer think about the deepest essence of beautiful hair, highlighting the importance of oiling hair to truly bring its beauty to life.
Speaking about the TVC, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer at Marico, said, " Parachute Advansed Gold is a brand that is widely trusted by its consumers. Reiterating our commitment to delivering the best product that delivers hair nourishment, this TVC emphasises that truly beautiful hair has a life force of its own, and the unique ability of Parachute Advansed Gold to penetrate up to 10 layers deep to nourish your hair from within has been brought out. Through this simple, delightful and altogether beautiful narrative. We aim to build a stronger connect with our audience, encouraging them to embrace what is best for their hair’’.
Keeping in mind, the cultural nuances unique to the North and South of India, the TVC has been released with a cultural context unique to the North in Hindi and Marathi, and another one unique to the South in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Credits: -
Agency Name: Team WPP
DOP: Tapan Basu
Director: Anupam Mishra
Production House: Belief Films