Parachute Advansed Gold highlights the essence of beautiful hair in its latest campaign

Speaking about the TVC, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer at Marico, said, " Parachute Advansed Gold is a brand that is widely trusted by its consumers. Reiterating our commitment to delivering the best product that delivers hair nourishment, this TVC emphasises that truly beautiful hair has a life force of its own, and the unique ability of Parachute Advansed Gold to penetrate up to 10 layers deep to nourish your hair from within has been brought out. Through this simple, delightful and altogether beautiful narrative. We aim to build a stronger connect with our audience, encouraging them to embrace what is best for their hair’’.