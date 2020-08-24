Parachute Advansed Gold juxtaposes Onam preparations with nurses preparing for duty

The one-minute-33-seconds ad doesn't have any voice-over, but the instrumental music playing in the background is indication enough that it's about a festival. The shot of King Mahabli at the start is a hint that it's about Onam, or that it's a South Indian festival. As the ad progresses, we see people preparing for the festival, dressing up and helping their loved ones. It's a festival of joy and hope. But, at the same time, the ad juxtaposes these scenes with that of nurses getting ready for their shift.