Parachute Advansed launches new TVC “Shine Bejhijhak” for Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil

Somasree Bose, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said “When it comes to hair nourishment and beauty, Parachute Advansed has been the trusted ally for generations. Today’s girls are passionate about pushing boundaries and creating a mark for themselves in their chosen fields. However, there are these brief moments of self-doubt, just before their big moments. The film brings alive one such moment where the brand becomes her ally in a beauty context, giving her the confidence to stay ahead of the competition – thanks to her unparalleled, beautiful hair. We hope it inspires women to find that special something in themselves whenever they face self-doubt right before their big moments.”