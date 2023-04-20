Parachute Advansed releases a TVC showcasing bond between mother and daughter

Speaking on the new campaign, Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed has been a woman’s trusted ally for generations. A mother-daughter relationship is truly unique, with a daughter seeing her mother as her most trusted advisor and rightly so. The mother’s want for only the best for her child backed by the years of wisdom, is unparalleled. That is exactly what our latest film tries to capture, where the daughter finds comfort in her mother’s advice just before marriage. Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil is a fusion of two powerful ingredients. It harnesses the power of onion and combines it with the nourishing goodness of coconut. These two together are a powerful combination to boost hair growth and reduce hair fall. We are optimistic that our latest offering under Parachute Advansed will gain the trust of our consumers and will be a brand that will transcend generations.”