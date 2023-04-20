Parachute Advansed releases a TVC showcasing bond between mother and daughter

The brand film will be released first on TV & digital media in Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka and then on the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi and English later.
The film shows the unbreakable, unique bond between a daughter and her mother, with the mother guiding her daughter for the future of her impending marriage and her hair.
The film opens with a loving conversation between a soon-to-be wed daughter and her mother, about the change in responsibilities after marriage. In a friendly banter, her younger sister also talks about the various changes that the new life will bring, including hairfall, taking a cheeky dig at her older sister. The mother lovingly assures her that she does not need to worry and using Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil will not only help reduce hairfall but also promote hair growth.
Speaking on the new campaign, Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed has been a woman’s trusted ally for generations. A mother-daughter relationship is truly unique, with a daughter seeing her mother as her most trusted advisor and rightly so. The mother’s want for only the best for her child backed by the years of wisdom, is unparalleled. That is exactly what our latest film tries to capture, where the daughter finds comfort in her mother’s advice just before marriage. Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil is a fusion of two powerful ingredients. It harnesses the power of onion and combines it with the nourishing goodness of coconut. These two together are a powerful combination to boost hair growth and reduce hair fall. We are optimistic that our latest offering under Parachute Advansed will gain the trust of our consumers and will be a brand that will transcend generations.”
Speaking on the creative conceptualization of this TVC, Hans Saxena, Director at Shot Ready Hai said, “Parachute Advansed is a very trusted & loved brand across India. While shooting for Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil it was important to understand and capture the emotion that would resonate with the consumer while bringing out the benefits of coconut and onion, two very powerful ingredients.”