Parachute Advansed unveils a new campaign ‘En Mudi En Adaiyalam’ to celebrate Tamil women

For generations, hair has been the first mode of self-expression — from the styles of the roaring 20s to the more modern colours of today. It has always been the first mode that symbolises a woman’s mood and her sense of self through the various stages of her life. Women today choose to represent their modernity and relationship with their traditions through the way they wear their hair. It is a unique reflection of today’s Tamilian woman -- one who is profoundly modern and independent but still attuned to her ancestry and culture. Recognising this in the women of Tamil Nadu, Parachute Advansed has extended its pivotal ‘En Mudidhaan Naan’ campaign in the state and has created this impactful campaign to celebrate this relationship.