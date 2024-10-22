Parachute Advansed's Diwali campaign celebrates the spirit of homecoming

Marico's Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil has unveiled its latest TV campaign, #IssDiwaliChamakUtho. As Diwali approaches, families across India eagerly anticipate the homecoming of their children, who often live away from home to pursue education or careers. For parents, it is their children who bring the real shine to the festival, making the occasion even more special. The newly launched TVC presents a new offering—the trusted Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil will offer Santoor Abhyang Glow Soap, free to offer a complete beauty solution for the festive season.

Advertisment

Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico, shared her thoughts on the new campaign: "We recognise how special homecoming is for both parents and their children, and our film beautifully captures the essence of this joyful reunion during festivities. This Diwali, we’ve introduced a festive combo offer where Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil will come with with Santoor Abhyang Glow Soap , offering a complete beauty solution with shiny hair and radiant skin. The film’s message, ‘Iss Diwali Chamak Utho’, beautifully reflects the essence of the festive season, embodying our commitment to delivering innovative beauty solutions through this unique proposition.’’

The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital, and social media platforms, ensuring a wide reach and engagement among the brand’s consumers.