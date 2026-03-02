Parachute Advansed’s Holi campaign brings focus back to the spirit of the festival

This Holi, Marico has unveiled an integrated campaign for its iconic Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil, bringing a fresh and contemporary take to the festival of colours. Seamlessly blending cultural resonance, entertainment and holistic hair care, the campaign engaged consumers across multiple touchpoints in various formats. Rooted in the insight that during Holi many instinctively run away from colours, the brand instead makes a powerful call to run towards them, backed by the protection it provides. This thought comes alive in the line: “Na na wali nahi, Nariyal wali Holi.”

The campaign rolled out through a mix of formats, including a digital film anchoring the central insight, educative reels featuring dermatologists on the science of hair oiling during Holi, and lifestyle influencer content that translated the message into everyday relevance. This was supported by curated Holi starter kits sent to influencers across the country and an on-ground activation at Mumbai’s Marine Drive led by creators Prannay Joshi and Sneha Namanandi. Together, these touchpoints reinforced the brand’s core message for the festival: run towards colours, not away from them.

The digital film, conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, uses the visual of women running into a sea of colours to reflect a more confident and carefree Holi experience. Through this metaphor, the film highlights the brand’s role in enabling consumers to participate freely in the festivities, while underlining its promise of protection that allows for uninhibited celebration.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikram Karwal, CMO – India, Marico, said, “Holi is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, yet many hesitate to join in due to concerns about hair damage. For decades, the brand has been trusted across households, and with this campaign we wanted to elevate that tradition into a modern narrative of empowerment. This Holi, the brand nudges consumers to celebrate freely with confidence. Protection, for us, is about unlocking freedom, and this reflects Marico’s commitment to building brands that help consumers live more fully and fearlessly.”