Parachute Advansed's new TVC shows hair fall solution recommended by real users

Marico's Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic Hair Oil, an anti-hair fall brand has launched its latest TVC campaign, #RecommendedbyRealSufferers. The new campaign is built on the premise of efficacy and trust and highlights the power of genuine recommendations from those who have truly experienced and overcome the challenge of hair fall. This campaign will help further build on the equity that the brand enjoys in the markets of South India.

The success of Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic lies in its powerful formulation of 100% coconut with 25 Ayurvedic herbs, carefully crafted using the time-tested Taila Paka Vidhi method for maximum efficacy. This clinically proven formula helps to reduce mild to moderate hair fall in just 30 days and also supports new hair growth with regular use.

At the heart of this campaign is the idea that real sufferers who have seen results make the best advocates. The brand’s new TVC tells the story of cousins Vidya and Priya, who reconnect over their shared hair fall concerns. Priya, having experienced positive results with her own hair fall concern using Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic, recommends the product to Vidya, highlighting the value of advice from someone who has personally experienced the product’s results.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “Hair fall is a major concern for women and finding a solution that is both effective and trustworthy has been a challenge. Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic already has years of trust in the south market, and with the new campaign we wanted to further strengthen the product’s role in helping reduce hair fall in 30 days and also grow new hair. Our TVC campaign, titled #RecommendedbyRealSufferers, reinforces our commitment to building trust by showcasing that the best recommendations come from real sufferers who have witnessed the product’s efficacy.”

The campaign extends beyond the TV screens with a 30-day hair fall challenge involving top influencers from the South Indian market. These influencers, who also suffer from mild to moderate hair fall, will document their results after using Parachute Advansed Ayurvedic. Their followers will have the opportunity to request a free recommendation pack through a WhatsApp bot, which will also provide educational tips to ensure optimal product use and results. By creating a community of real hair fall sufferers who recommend the product based on their own experiences, the brand strengthens its commitment to deliver trusted, proven solutions that consumers can rely on.