Parag Milk Foods unveils 'Garv se Gowardhan Ghee' campaign

Parag Milk Foods, renowned for Gowardhan Ghee, is set to unveil their latest campaign this season. Aligned with the upcoming season of KBC that premiered on August 14th, 2023, the campaign leverages the immense popularity of Gowardhan Ghee, crafted from cow’s milk, celebrated for its purity, rich flavor, golden hue, and granular texture.
Introduced in 2022, "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" is ready to transcend its pan India appeal.
The latest iteration of "Garv se Gowardhan Ghee" propels the narrative of pride to greater depths, adding an additional layer of significance. Through this TVC campaign, the objective is to delve into the intricate connection between Gowardhan Ghee and the culinary artistry of everyday meals.
The campaign seeks to vividly portray how Gowardhan Ghee transforms ordinary dishes into extraordinary creations, infusing them with unparalleled richness and flavour. By showcasing the pivotal role that Gowardhan Ghee plays in enhancing taste and texture, the campaign aims to evoke a sense of pride not only in the brand but also in the process of cooking itself.
Akshali Shah, vice president and Executive Director of Parag Milk Foods added, "Our aspiration was to take a significant stride forward in the Garv se Gowardhan Ghee campaign. The inaugural season effectively instilled a sense of pride. Now, our focus was to delve into the dimension of pride and delve deeper into the culinary process. We aimed to showcase the pride of cooking, the pride inherent in crafting daily meals. BelieveTrinity, our chosen agency, has executed this admirably. We are excited to witness the campaign inspiring individuals to take pride in their cooking and create unforgettable moments around food.”
Elaborating on this, Samarth Shrivastava, founder, BelieveTrinity has this to say, “Our intent in the current campaign is to showcase how Gowardhan Ghee is used by millions of homemakers across India to make everyday food super special & super tasty. Simple masalas and dals are taken to the next level with the magic of Gowardhan Ghee.”