Paragon Footwear awards integrated communications mandate to 80dB Communications

80dB will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to elevate Paragon's brand presence and resonance in the market.
Paragon, has awarded its communications mandate to 80dB Communications. 80dB will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to elevate Paragon's brand presence and resonance in the market.
Sachin Joseph, executive vice president at Paragon said, "We are delighted to partner with 80dB Communications. We believe our trajectory of high growth will be complemented well by partnering with 80dB, known for their pragmatic approach, deep market insights and creative thinking”.
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, co-founder of 80dB Communications said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Paragon, an iconic name in the footwear industry. This communications mandate underscores our holistic strategy, fusing digital, PR, and social media to achieve client objectives. Together, we aspire to not only elevate brand awareness but also create a lasting impression in the market."