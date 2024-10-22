Paragon launches 'Ek Kadam, Khushiyon Ki Ore' campaign for festive season

Paragon, a footwear brand, has launched its latest campaign, “Ek Kadam, Khushiyon Ki Ore.” for the festive season. The campaign taps into the essence of togetherness, light, and joy that Diwali symbolises. The campaign showcases Paragon's new festive collection.

Advertisment

With Turmeriq's creative expertise, Paragon's Diwali campaign highlights the brand as a reliable companion, focusing on optimism and pursuing goals after challenging times. The campaign will run across digital and print platforms to reach a wider audience.

Sachin Joseph, executive vice president of marketing and IT at Paragon Footwear, stated, “Through this campaign; we're reinforcing Paragon's commitment to being an integral part of every Indian’s journey, wishing them and being a part of their celebrations. We at Paragon are providing a foundation for joy, comfort and style that accompanies our customers through every festival and every step of their lives.”

The campaign will be showcased across Paragon’s social media channels, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.