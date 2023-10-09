Paragon unveils latest Diwali campaign titled 'Utsav ke Rang, Kartavya ke sang'

It pays tribute to local business owners and frontline workers who consider their duty as religious devotion and work during festivals.
Paragon, a footwear manufacturer in India, has gone live with its latest festive campaign, a celebration of Diwali. This campaign showcased the often-overlooked heroes who prioritise their duty over spending time with their families.
The campaign's narrative revolves around a small business owner who finds himself working on Diwali and, as a result, unable to be with his family for the celebration. As he embarks on a lengthy journey, he encounters families joyously celebrating Diwali at various stops along the way, evoking bittersweet memories of his own family back home. His journey culminates in a heartwarming video call from his family, who are seen celebrating without him. To everyone's surprise, the client takes the phone and conveys his well wishes to the family, delighting the driver with this thoughtful gesture.
Through this narrative, the film explores themes of family, duty, and selflessness. It pays tribute to local business owners and frontline workers who consider their duty as religious devotion and continue to work even during significant family celebrations.
Sachin Joseph, executive vice president, Paragon Footwear, expressed, "This video is a testament to Paragon's unwavering support for small business owners. Our goal is to infuse a sense of celebration and encouragement for our customers and those who selflessly contribute to their professions, often at the expense of their family and festive moments."