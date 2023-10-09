Paragon unveils latest Diwali campaign titled 'Utsav ke Rang, Kartavya ke sang'

The campaign's narrative revolves around a small business owner who finds himself working on Diwali and, as a result, unable to be with his family for the celebration. As he embarks on a lengthy journey, he encounters families joyously celebrating Diwali at various stops along the way, evoking bittersweet memories of his own family back home. His journey culminates in a heartwarming video call from his family, who are seen celebrating without him. To everyone's surprise, the client takes the phone and conveys his well wishes to the family, delighting the driver with this thoughtful gesture.