Paragon’s new campaign highlights father-daughter bond at core

Paragon has launched a new campaign titled Zid, Chalte Rehne Ki to mark its 50th year. The campaign highlights the everyday efforts of Indians who continue to move forward despite challenges, aligning with the brand's long-standing message of resilience and reliability.

Paragon has released a new campaign that focuses on everyday struggles and determination, rather than product features. Created by Turmeriq, the brand's creative agency, the film uses a visual narrative to show a father's efforts to support his daughter's future. The campaign positions Paragon as a brand that connects with real-life experiences rather than relying on traditional advertising approaches.

“This campaign is rooted in the lives of the people who have made Paragon what it is,” said Sachin Joseph, executive vice president – marketing and IT, Paragon Footwear. He further added, “As we mark 50 years, we wanted to honour the quiet heroes — the individuals who keep walking, day after day, with purpose and resilience. This film is a reflection of their journey and a reaffirmation of our commitment to walk alongside them.”

“We wanted to strip away distractions and focus on something rooted in the brand’s belief of determination fuelled by optimism. The story represents the unwavering spirit of the common man, walking forward every day with a smile, not for himself, but for his loved ones.” said Rahul Guha, CEO of Turmeriq.

The campaign is being distributed across television, digital, cinema, radio, and outdoor platforms, ensuring wide-scale visibility across urban and rural markets.