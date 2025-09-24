Paragon's new TVC by Turmeriq celebrates the togetherness and traditions of Diwali

This Diwali, Paragon, a footwear brand, has launched a campaign that shows the joy of family bonds and shared moments.

The film shows the joy of reunion and the imperfections that make celebrations special. It highlights how Diwali becomes meaningful when everyone comes together and celebrates as one family.

Conceptualised and executed by Turmeriq Integrated Marketing Solution, Paragon’s creative agency, the film combines humour, nostalgia, and family dynamics. With minimal dialogue and a visual-first narrative, the campaign highlights Paragon’s role in being part of Indian families’ festive journeys.

“Festivals are about people, their laughter, their emotions, and the little moments of imperfection that turn into lifelong memories. They are a celebration of togetherness, where every smile, every ritual, and even the small chaos add to the joy. With this campaign, we wanted to bring alive these everyday stories, capturing the essence of what truly resonates with our consumers and reminding them that the beauty of festivals lies in the real, lived moments,“ said Sachin Joseph, executive vice president - marketing & IT, Paragon Footwear.

“With this campaign, the focus was on authenticity and showcasing the relatable details that make Diwali feel personal. Festivals are remembered for the laughter, the rituals, and the shared moments that bind us. By capturing these nuances, the campaign celebrates a version of Diwali that feels real, emotional, and lasting," added Rahul Guha, founder & CEO, Turmeriq.

The campaign will be shown on television and digital platforms, with a Marathi edition created to resonate with audiences in Maharashtra. This regional connection strengthens Paragon’s presence as a brand that is part of families’ celebrations.

Paragon Footwear is a part of festive celebrations, bringing comfort and style to every step. From morning rituals to evening gatherings, the brand’s footwear reflects the spirit of tradition with elegance while ensuring ease and comfort throughout the day.