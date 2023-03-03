Paree extends its support to young female Indian athletes under #ChampionForChampions campaign

With this initiative, the brand celebrates and supports the sportsmanship of these young athletes who are passionate and poised to make it big in their respective sports.
Paree Sanitary Pads, a homegrown brand by Soothe Healthcare has been actively working with real life women champions toward prioritizing menstrual health for women in India. This International Women’s Day, Paree Sanitary Pads extends its support to young female Indian athletes under #ChampionForChampions campaign. With this initiative, the brand celebrates and supports the sportsmanship of these young athletes who are passionate and poised to make it big in their respective sports.
With an aim to celebrate womanhood and open conversation around menstrual hygiene, Paree has created a digital film with an electrifying anthem with the female athletes and actress & brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor.
Through this association with Sporting Ethos the brand supports female athletes across different sports through this sponsorship program. Under this, the brand stands with five very talented and young female athletes: Narmada Nithin, who recently won Gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo 2023, Shikha Yadav, a member of the Indian Senior Women's Rugby Team, Ruchi Yadav & Raziya Khan, represent Delhi in Sub Junior National Football Championship & Dolly Gola who is a Para athlete and has won 2 golds in Discus Throw.
The brand has been actively working with real life champions toward prioritizing menstrual health for women in India. Last year, the brand joined hands with Dr. Kiran Bedi and female police force to make a positive impact by raising menstrual hygiene awareness. Year on year, Paree has been bringing together the real champions from different walks of life to open dialogue on making menstrual hygiene a priority for every woman.
On this association, Sahil Dharia, founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare commented, “As a proud, young Indian brand we want to positively impact the lives of young aspiring women having one common goal to ‘Reach for the Sky’. Sometimes all a champion needs to fly high is the right support. Through this association, we are not just helping these champions but also aim to encourage other girls and tell them that once you decide there’s nothing that can stop you from achieving your goals.
Talking more on the campaign #ChampionforChampions, Shruti Kapoor, Senior Manager – Marketing, Soothe Healthcare said, “The campaign ‘Champion for Champions’ has been very close to our hearts. It goes back to 2020, when we introduced this initiative for women police officers during the covid phase. This year, we have come forward to support the budding female athletes who are poised to make a mark in their respective sports. The film features a powerful anthem that highlights the zeal of these young athletes to achieve something big. Our brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor has also stepped up to wish the best to the girls.”
Under the #ChampionForChampions initiative, Paree Sanitary Pads last year associated with Women Police Force Pan India to add voice and power to dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene. The brand reached out to approximately 20,000 female police officers across 75 cities to not only provide them with the right menstrual protection but also promote the importance of menstrual health.