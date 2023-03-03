Paree extends its support to young female Indian athletes under #ChampionForChampions campaign

Talking more on the campaign #ChampionforChampions, Shruti Kapoor, Senior Manager – Marketing, Soothe Healthcare said, “The campaign ‘Champion for Champions’ has been very close to our hearts. It goes back to 2020, when we introduced this initiative for women police officers during the covid phase. This year, we have come forward to support the budding female athletes who are poised to make a mark in their respective sports. The film features a powerful anthem that highlights the zeal of these young athletes to achieve something big. Our brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor has also stepped up to wish the best to the girls.”