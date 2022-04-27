Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi and Saatchi India takes charge of Publicis Worldwide India

Paritosh Srivastava said, “This is a huge honour and Publicis Worldwide is very close to my heart. I have spent 8 wonderful years of my professional life in the agency. I look forward to working with its hugely talented teams, to bring in world-class, truly impactful solutions for our trusted and respected set of client partners. In the competitive backdrop of today, clients need communication solutions that impact business and are truly dynamic, bold and data driven. Publicis Worldwide is a powerful brand for the Groupe globally, we will ensure that we maintain its impeccable reputation and make it future-proof in India.”