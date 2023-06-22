By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Park Avenue's new campaign encourages men to conquer their fears and go bold

Wunderman Thompson India launches empowering campaign to ignite the youth's courage to soar with Park Avenue.

The latest campaign by Park Avenue Fragrance Deo featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi encourages men to conquer their fears and go forth boldly in every situation. 

In a unique collaboration, Siddhant  not only stars in the TVC but also lends his soulful voice to the captivating song that  sets the mood for the ad.  

In this film, the centrepiece is the stage-dive that Siddhant makes into an  enthusiastic crowd. He is performing in the rock concert quite comfortably but is  nervous about his first stage-dive. That’s when Park Avenue gives him the confidence  to boldly go ahead and make the stage-dive. The deodorant's unique formulation has  captivating and refreshing fragrances, ensuring freshness and confidence  throughout the day.  

Commenting on the campaign, Pooja Sahgal, chief marketing officer, Park Avenue,  said, “Our campaign ‘Spray kar, aage badh’ draws inspiration from the insight that  everyone, regardless of their background or profession, experiences nervousness  when trying something for the first time. Park Avenue Fragrance Deo for Men  recognizes the importance of overcoming these inhibitions, enabling men to embrace  their ambitions and reach for the stars. The film features a youthful personality like  actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is not only performing but is also singing, adding a  more personalized touch to the campaign.”  

Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, ”The category has traditionally operated on either attraction or success. We wanted to  steer clear of both those narratives and root our work closer to the real emotion  around grooming i.e., the need to feel prepared in moments that put you under some  kind of scrutiny. We feel confident in the ability of this narrative to connect with the  younger audiences and create a differentiated image and preference for the brand.” 

Credits:  

Client: Godrej Consumer Products – Park Avenue 

Agency: Wunderman Thompson India  

Team Park Avenue:  

Chief Executive Officer: Debjit Rudra 

Chief Marketing Officer: Pooja Sahgal 

Brand Team: Kartik S, Manish Wagh, Sampann Kagalkar 

Team Wunderman Thompson Mumbai:  

Managing Partner: Anurag Tandon 

National Planning Director: Shaziya Khan 

VP & ECD: Steve Mathias 

SVP & ECD: Priya Pardiwalla 

Creative Director (Copy): Arjun Chandravanshi 

Senior Creative Director (Art): Manash Parui 

VP & CSD: Abhay Godbole 

Client Services Director: Swati Agnihotri 

Senior Account Executive: Swastika Digha 

Production House: Small Fry Productions 

Producers: Ryan Suares, Rohit Rathor, Mahendra Solanki 

Director: Keyur Bipinchandra Shah 

