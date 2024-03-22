Parle Agro aims to 'Fizz up the party' with their 360-degree multimedia ad for Appy Fizz

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign starring Kriti Sanon will be launched during the IPL and promoted through TV, digital, outdoor, and in-store advertising.
Parle Agro amps up its sparkling beverage, Appy Fizz with the launch of a 360-degree multimedia campaign. The latest ad aims to offer a visually stunning experience, featuring brand ambassador, Kriti Sanon. The campaign highlights Gen-Z’s desire for an elevated experience in every moment, triggered by the pop of an Appy Fizz.
The film revolves around the idea of elevating any moment into an extraordinary one, triggered by the crisp taste and fizz of Appy Fizz. Reflecting the brand’s philosophy of injecting excitement and vibrancy into its audience’s lives, the campaign seeks to resonate with today's youth, who seek experiences that are both aspirational and share-worthy on social media.
The TVC brings this concept to life within the world of Appy Fizz, exuding attitude, aspiration and confidence. With music, visuals, and a blend of English and Hindi lyrics, the ad captures the essence of the vibrant party, where Appy Fizz sets the energetic and electrifying tone for the festivities.
The ‘Get Fizz’ tagline and the phrase, “Party mein fizz jagade,” aim to capture the essence of the brand's promise to add life and energy to any moment, occasion or celebration offering a glimpse of what it is like to ‘Feel the Fizz’.
Speaking on the campaign Ankit Kapoor, head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro, said, “I believe our brands have the power to make life enjoyable, fun and extraordinary. Gen-Z lives and breathes by the mantra of YOLO and Appy Fizz, with its crisp, sparkling taste and Fizz, will once again show how any moment can be extraordinary. The four-month long cricket season will also offer numerous such moments of enjoyment where the brand will have a natural role to play in elevating the spirit of T20 cricket celebrations. Resonating with the spirited Gen Z, for whom a dull moment is simply not an option, our goal is to create an experience that mirrors their zest for life, positioning Appy Fizz as the ultimate companion for elevating every moment.”
Commenting on the occasion, Nadia Chauhan, joint MD, Parle Agro said, “We have ambitious plans for all our brands and are determined to capitalize on the vast opportunities within the beverage industry. Our track record of consistently stepping out of our comfort zone and exploring new paths and disruptive ideas aligns with our growth vision. This summer, we're focused on unlocking the full potential of our brands, particularly Appy Fizz, given its unique positioning and a distinctive and aspirational world. Our goal isn't just to introduce products; we aim to redefine the industry, paving the way for higher growth and disruption like never before.”
The TVC will be launched at the start of the IPL season, along with a rollout on national TV channels and the digital medium. The brand will also implement an outdoor strategy as well as deploying in-store advertising at kirana (grocery) stores to reach consumers at every touchpoint.
Credits:
Concept – DI Post
Direction: John Poliquin
Production Co: Ransom Films
Creative Agency: &Walsh
Creative Director: Jessica Walsh