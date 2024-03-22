Parle Agro aims to 'Fizz up the party' with their 360-degree multimedia ad for Appy Fizz

Speaking on the campaign Ankit Kapoor, head of marketing and international business, Parle Agro, said, “I believe our brands have the power to make life enjoyable, fun and extraordinary. Gen-Z lives and breathes by the mantra of YOLO and Appy Fizz, with its crisp, sparkling taste and Fizz, will once again show how any moment can be extraordinary. The four-month long cricket season will also offer numerous such moments of enjoyment where the brand will have a natural role to play in elevating the spirit of T20 cricket celebrations. Resonating with the spirited Gen Z, for whom a dull moment is simply not an option, our goal is to create an experience that mirrors their zest for life, positioning Appy Fizz as the ultimate companion for elevating every moment.”