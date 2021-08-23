Parle Agro launches multi-channel campaign for dairy product SMOODH

Speaking on their association with Varun Dhawan, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “We are delighted to have Varun Dhawan as the face for SMOODH. Varun is an admired youth icon who is extremely fit, energetic and health conscious which resonates with our brand personality. Moreover, his popularity cuts across all generations and geographies which will accelerate the reach and awareness for SMOODH in the dairy beverage category and take us toward our goal of becoming the #1 beverage company in India.”