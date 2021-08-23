Parle Agro launches multi-channel campaign for dairy product SMOODH

With Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador, the campaign will be rolled out nationally across channels including print, mobile, TV, OOH and Digital. The campaign will also be aggressively promoted during IPL on television.
As Parle Agro reenters the dairy segment with SMOODH, they have launched an aggressive multi-channel campaign with actor Varun Dhawan as their brand ambassador to promote the flavoured milk product. It will be rolled out nationally across channels including print, mobile, TV and Digital. The campaign will also be aggressively promoted during IPL on television. The brand has even deployed OOH for higher and deeper impact.
Through Dhawan the brand is targeting maximum reach and awareness of the new product. Featuring him in a double role, he represents the two flavours of SMOODH- Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel. As the brand is introducing the flavours to the audience, they feature both the personas of Dhawan in a dance face-off challenge.
Speaking on their association with Varun Dhawan, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “We are delighted to have Varun Dhawan as the face for SMOODH. Varun is an admired youth icon who is extremely fit, energetic and health conscious which resonates with our brand personality. Moreover, his popularity cuts across all generations and geographies which will accelerate the reach and awareness for SMOODH in the dairy beverage category and take us toward our goal of becoming the #1 beverage company in India.”
The film aims to reinforce SMOODH as a brand that provides the benefits of drinking the delicious and wholesome milk-based beverage as an alternative to less healthy options. It reinforces the silky texture, delicious taste, healthy and energizing benefits of SMOODH. Even the catchy ‘Ohhh sooo Smoodh’ jingle drives this message.
“We are thrilled by the phenomenal performance of SMOODH from markets across India. The high quality and rich taste of the product, coupled with its disruptive price and pack-size has helped us garner extremely positive responses from consumers and retailers alike. Our goal is to further accelerate the growth and success of the brand with our new campaign for SMOODH and make it the product of choice for consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix,” Chauhan added.
The flavoured milk is priced at only Rs.10, a much-lower price point compared to the mainstream competitors. With this the brand also wants to make the product category accessible to more consumers across India, particularly rural consumers for whom flavoured milk products have been out of reach. With this combination in price and pack size, Parle Agro has activated almost 80-90% of the rural market for flavoured milk.
&Walsh, the creative agency for SMOODH has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The film has been produced by Bindery, New York, USA along with Ransom Films and directed by Ezra Hurwitz.