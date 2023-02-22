Parle Agro launches ‘SMOODH Fruit Smoothies'

Commenting on the launch of SMOODH Fruit Smoothies, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “India is a dairy-loving country. Keeping that in mind, coupled with the huge success of Smoodh flavoured milk, we’ve expanded our SMOODH dairy brand to launch another exceptional offering, SMOODH Fruit Smoothies. The range is built on our passion for understanding our consumers, listening to their needs and preferences, and introducing products that resonate with them.With our new offering, consumers will get to enjoy their favourite snack in a drinkable form in a variety of unique flavours at the price of Rs. 10; an offering that’s never existed in the Indian market before.