Parle Agro launches SMOODH Lassi in a new campaign with Varun Dhawan

Parle Agro, a brand in the Indian beverage market, launches SMOODH Lassi, a fresh addition to its growing dairy portfolio. The new offering is backed by an extensive multi-channel campaign featuring brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan.
With 50% dahi content, this lassi is thick and creamy, delivering a delicious, smooth, and satisfying drinking experience with every sip. SMOODH Lassi offers the classic lassi taste, gently infused with a hint of rose creating a flavour that is both refreshing and comforting.
SMOODH Lassi is available at a competitive price of Rs. 20 for 180 ml. The packaging ensures the lassi is free from trans fats and preservatives, with a six-month shelf life, perfectly aligning with Parle Agro’s commitment to wholesome, quality, and guilt-free indulgence.
Parle Agro kicks off its dynamic 360-degree campaign for SMOODH Lassi with a TVC created by &Walsh. Featuring Varun Dhawan in a dual role, the ad aligns with the brand's young and vibrant image. Dhawan’s portrayal of both a customer seeking the ultimate lassi experience and a shopkeeper delivering it highlights SMOODH Lassi’s superior quality and irresistible taste.
The campaign effectively captures the ‘Ohhh sooo Smoodh’ essence, showcasing SMOODH Lassi as the top choice for creamy indulgence and joyful refreshment.
Commenting on the launch of SMOODH Lassi, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director, Parle Agro, said, “Lassi is a beverage rooted in the Indian culture, with significant market potential. SMOODH Lassi is our innovative take on this classic beverage, offering a premium, creamier, and richer product that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. We've carefully crafted SMOODH Lassi to exceed consumer expectations, focusing on quality, taste, and nutritional value. Our campaign with Varun Dhawan, is designed to resonate with consumers, positioning SMOODH Lassi as a standout choice in the crowded lassi market. With this approach, we aim to elevate the product's visibility and strengthen our leadership in beverage innovation."
Sharing more details on the corporate strategy, Chauhan added, “Our strategy has always centered on diversifying our portfolio to anticipate consumer preferences and set market trends. The launch of SMOODH Lassi in innovative packaging reflects our commitment to delivering pioneering products that cater to today’s evolving consumer needs.”
SMOODH Lassi is available nationwide, ensuring easy access for both urban and rural consumers. The launch is supported by an extensive marketing campaign across multiple mediums. The TVC will air on national and regional channels, with additional aggressive activations planned on digital platforms, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and social media, all aimed at maximizing reach and consumer engagement across the country. SMOODH Lassi’s visibility will be further enhanced through strategic integrations into the storylines of popular GEC shows.
Credits:
Concept and direction: DI Post
Production Co: Ransom Film
Creative Director: Jessica Walsh