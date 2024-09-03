Parle Agro launches SMOODH Lassi in a new campaign with Varun Dhawan

Commenting on the launch of SMOODH Lassi, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director, Parle Agro, said, “Lassi is a beverage rooted in the Indian culture, with significant market potential. SMOODH Lassi is our innovative take on this classic beverage, offering a premium, creamier, and richer product that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. We've carefully crafted SMOODH Lassi to exceed consumer expectations, focusing on quality, taste, and nutritional value. Our campaign with Varun Dhawan, is designed to resonate with consumers, positioning SMOODH Lassi as a standout choice in the crowded lassi market. With this approach, we aim to elevate the product's visibility and strengthen our leadership in beverage innovation."