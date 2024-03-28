Parle Agro launches summer campaign for Smoodh, featuring Varun Dhawan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to capture the playful spirit of indulgence and goodness in every sip.
Parle Agro has launched its latest summer campaign for its dairy brand, Smoodh. Featuring, Varun Dhawan, the brand brings a wave of new offerings to the summer season. The TVC, encapsules the smoothness and sensory appeal of this beverage.
Conceptualised by &Walsh, the brand film seeks to reaffirm Smoodh's status as the smoothest flavoured milk brand on the market. Its taste sets it apart as truly ‘dairy extraordinary’. The film uses a creative hook and a distinct visual look that will appeal to the younger audience. The tag line of “Oh so SMOODH” is bound to get registered in the minds of the audience with the usage of the tag line by Varun Dhawan.
The campaign also introduces a new character of a cow to the SMOODH world, to a serve as an advocate for its nutritional benefits and delicious taste. She playfully emphasises the brand’s tag line ‘Oh so SMOODH’ capturing the beverage’s texture and richness.
The ad film aims to resonate with younger consumers in particular through vibrant visuals and engaging storytelling. The campaign emphasises Smoodh's proposition as a drink that combines indulgence with goodness, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. This season, the brand has also introduced more options of two of its popular flavours – Chocolate Hazelnut and Toffee Caramel - in PET bottles priced at Rs. 20.
Speaking on the campaign, Ankit Kapoor, head of marketing & international business at Parle Agro. "Smoodh is a revolutionary product that has disrupted the dairy-based beverage industry with its distinctive visual identity, a price point that is hard to match and the goodness clubbed with delicious taste. With Varun Dhawan's energetic and playful charm and the light-hearted authority of our new character, the Cow, the campaign is bound to accelerate the brand and firmly establish Parle Agro as serious Dairy player."
"In our journey of transformation and growth, we've embraced risks and driven innovation. The evolution of Smoodh into a prominent player within the dairy-based beverage industry has been exhilarating. With this campaign, we not only reaffirm our commitment to delivering quality products but also position ourselves for greater success in the dairy segment. It underscores our big strategy for the organisation – to continuously innovate, diversify our product offerings, and stay ahead of the curve. We continue to forge meaningful connections with our audience and aspire to drive penetration of this category even further” said Nadia Chauhan, joint MD, Parle Agro.
The TVC went on air at the start of the IPL and has been rolled out on national TV channels, OTT and digital platforms. The brand will also launch an outdoor strategy featuring large-format ads strategically placed in high traffic areas nationwide. The brand’s presence will also be amplified through displays in modern trade and retail stores across key markets.