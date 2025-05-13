Parle Biscuits secured top position during IPL 18 in first 57 matches: TAM Sports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in its 18th season, continues to be a key platform for advertisers, with television commercials playing a central role in reaching millions of viewers. According to the latest TAM Sports Advertising Report, covering the first 57 matches from March 22 to May 7, 2025, commercial ad volumes on television grew by 1.4% compared to the same period in IPL 2024 (IPL 17).

IPL 18 saw a slight increase in ad volumes, with an indexed growth of 101.4 compared to 100 for IPL 17. This growth was supported by an increase in broadcasting channels, from 24 in IPL 17 to 28 in IPL 18, allowing brands to reach a broader audience across regions and demographics.

The report highlights shifts in the top advertising categories for IPL 18. Mouth fresheners led with a 12.48% share of ad volumes, overtaking ecom-gaming (12.54% in IPL 17), which dropped to third place with 7.97%. Biscuits emerged as the second-largest category at 10.35%, a notable rise from its absence in IPL 17’s top five. Aerated soft drinks (5.88%) and cars (5.06%) rounded out the top five, replacing categories like range of food products and perfumes/deodorants from IPL 17.

Among advertisers, Parle Biscuits topped the list with an 8.22% share, down slightly from 11.24% in IPL 17 under the Parle Products banner. Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) held steady at 6.85%, followed by Reliance Consumer Products (6.24%), Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com, 4.34%), and AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India, 4.13%). The top five advertisers collectively accounted for 31% of ad volumes, underscoring their significant investment in the IPL platform.

With 25 new advertising categories and 128 new brands, including Parle Platina Hide & Seek and Rapido Bike Taxi. Advertisers increased by 23.46%, while brands grew by 25.71%. Hindi+English channels saw exclusive ads from Amul products, while regional channels featured Parle Wafers and Walkmate. Vimal Elaichi led common brands across platforms. The report shows IPL’s continued appeal for established and new brands, leveraging its wide reach across 28 channels.