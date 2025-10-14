Parle-G highlights small acts of kindness in new Chhath Puja Campaign

Parle Products has launched a new campaign for Parle-G around Chhath Puja, focusing on small gestures that carry big emotional weight. The film, created under the brand’s long-running G Maane Genius platform, shows how empathy and thoughtfulness define true brilliance.

The narrative follows a young boy who notices his pregnant aunt’s disappointment at not being able to perform Chhath rituals for the first time due to medical advice. Wanting to make her feel included, he recreates a miniature ghat at home with mud, flowers, sugarcane, and water — giving her a chance to celebrate in her own way.

Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, said: “Parle-G has always been part of India’s festivals and family traditions, not just as a biscuit, but as a companion to the moments that truly matter. This Chhath Puja, our campaign celebrates empathy, thoughtfulness, and the small gestures that bring immense joy to loved ones. Every festival, Parle-G aims to inspire families to celebrate love, care, and togetherness, reflecting our vision that true genius lies in spreading happiness and creating meaningful moments that strengthen bonds. ‘G Maane Genius’ is about cherishing these simple yet powerful acts that make life and festivals truly memorable.”

The film reinforces Parle-G’s association with everyday life and family connections, portraying the brand as a quiet participant in the moments that bring people together.