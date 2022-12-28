Parle-G launches three ad films under its new campaign

Vinod Kunj, CCO & managing director at Thought Blurb explains, “Following a campaign thought over years and growing the brand with it requires a firm hold on the steering wheel. From our previous outings on the brand in 2018 & 2020, we had to find a growth path. That was the challenge. We knew that we needed to stay timeless with our thinking, while keeping the overall brand thought in our sights. We know the stories had to resonate with audience across age groups and geographies, since this being broadcast in 13 languages. One of the endearing aspects of the campaign is the song that paraphrases the idea, and to see it shining through in every language is rewarding.”