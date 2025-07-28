Parle-G marks Friendship Day with film on evolving mother-daughter bond

This Friendship Day, Parle-G released a Mother-Daughter film highlighting how some long-standing relationships, like that of a parent and child, can grow into strong friendships over time. Parle-G’s campaign this year is a call to pause and reflect on the unsung friendships in our lives, the bonds that weren’t chosen, but were always there.

“Friendship isn't just about who we laugh with, it's also about those who quietly stand by us through every step of life," said Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products. "Through this film, we honour not just our bonds with friends, but the deeper bonds of companionship with those who are our silent pillars of support—our mothers, sisters, mentors—who’ve moulded us with love and care. Parle-G has always celebrated core emotions, which is the brand's strength. The fact that we understand and empathise with our near and dear ones comes through naturally in this well-crafted film.”

“This film reflects a generational shift in parenting. When we were growing up, parents were stern, often authoritarian figures. Their word was law. You listened, obeyed, and rarely questioned. But today’s parents are different. There’s a softer, more empathetic approach. They make the effort to understand their children’s world, to meet them where they are, and to build trust through friendship. That change in perspective lies at the heart of our film.”, saidVinod Kunj, founder and chief creative officer, Thought Blurb Communications.

Parle-G’s new campaign highlights the evolving role of mothers in a child’s life. It shows how, in early years, mothers act as guides and caretakers, sharing everyday lessons—sometimes even over a biscuit and milk. Over time, this relationship shifts, reflecting changing family dynamics.

This film captures that emotional journey with incredible simplicity and honesty. Of going from dependency to deep connection, from mother and daughter to lifelong confidantes. “Today’s mother isn’t just parenting, she’s growing with her teen. She’s evolving, unlearning, listening, and effortlessly stepping into the role of a friend. And what’s beautiful is, it’s mutual. It’s a relationship I know intimately - as a daughter and as the mother of a teen. This film is a celebration of the quiet, unspoken friendship that so many mothers and daughters share today.”, said Renu Somani, national creative director, Thought Blurb Communications.

