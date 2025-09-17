Parle-G shines a spotlight on Durga Puja celebrations and craftsmanship

Parle Products,a leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, has launched a new campaign for its iconic brand, Parle-G, celebrating the grandeur and cultural essence of Durga Puja. For generations, Parle-G has been a part of India’s festive moments shared during addas, rituals, and family gatherings. The brand has always stood for simple joys that spark deeper wisdom, reminding us that true genius is found in the everyday bonds and traditions that unite communities. This spirit, at the heart of “G maane Genius,” comes alive once again through the new Durga Puja campaign.

Advertisment

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kumartuli, the sculptors’ hub of Kolkata where Durga idols are crafted, the film tells the story of Aaroti, a young photographer, and her moving interaction with a humble idol-maker. Through moments of bonding over Parle-G biscuits and tea, the narrative beautifully juxtaposes tradition with modernity, showing how India’s most loved biscuit continues to be a part of everyday stories of resilience, creativity, and celebration.

The film journeys from the sculptor’s lane to Aaroti’s art college and culminates during the grandeur of Ashtami Shondhi Puja, where Parle-G once again becomes a symbol of togetherness and shared joy. Through this narrative, Parle-G highlights how “G maane Genius” is not just about intelligence, but about finding joy in simple yet meaningful moments that unite communities and families.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, said, “Parle-G has been part of countless festive traditions across India, celebrating not just the occasion, but the togetherness and emotions that define them. With this film, we have tried to capture compassion and kindness, a virtue of Maa Durga, which makes festive celebrations more joyful. The narrative appeals to today’s consumers who seek stories rooted in culture and authenticity. Parle-G has always been more than a biscuit, it’s a part of every family’s memories and daily moments. Through this campaign, our vision is to keep strengthening that bond across generations, because this is what ‘G Maane Genius’ truly stands for."

The campaign reinforces Parle-G’s legacy of being more than just a biscuit, it is a shared symbol of nostalgia, togetherness, and cultural pride. By celebrating the artisans and emotions at the heart of Durga Puja, the film strengthens Parle-G’s position as a true companion to India’s diverse traditions and timeless celebrations.

