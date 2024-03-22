Parle-G spreads sweetness with a nostalgic Holi campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president – marketing, Parle Products, said, “There is a huge cache of public emotion to be tapped here. Holi is an extremely important festival in North India, and in parts as memorable and well enjoyed as Diwali. Besides, among the North Indian diaspora, it is sacrosanct. Holi defines Indian culture for a large part of the world. The idea of India, its vibrancy, colors and exuberance is manifest in this festival. Assimilating those values and bridging it with the core brand idea of ‘genius’ is what we wanted to achieve from this digital campaign.”