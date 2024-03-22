Parle-G spreads sweetness with a nostalgic Holi campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised and crafted by Thought Blurb Communications.
Parle Products, a manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, has unveiled a new campaign for the Holi festival, titled Parle-G Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi. This campaign captures the spirit of the colorful festival celebrated throughout India, aiming to evoke nostalgic Holi memories shared with family.
Conceptualised and crafted by Thought Blurb Communications, the campaign portrays the story of a young couple, new to the city of Varanasi, celebrating their first Holi away from home. The film portrays the longing of family that people experience after moving into other cities, especially around festivals. It also showcases the beautiful nature of human relationships in India, where the larger community of friends and neighbours become a part of the extended family.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president – marketing, Parle Products, said, “There is a huge cache of public emotion to be tapped here. Holi is an extremely important festival in North India, and in parts as memorable and well enjoyed as Diwali. Besides, among the North Indian diaspora, it is sacrosanct. Holi defines Indian culture for a large part of the world. The idea of India, its vibrancy, colors and exuberance is manifest in this festival. Assimilating those values and bridging it with the core brand idea of ‘genius’ is what we wanted to achieve from this digital campaign.”
The film walks the viewer through the journey of the protagonist as she witnesses families enjoying the festival of Holi, reminiscing cherished memories of the festivities with her family. As the film unfolds, she and her husband are invited to partake in the joyous celebration of Holi with the community. The campaign spotlights the powerful message, "Parle-G Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi," reminding viewers that true happiness comes from spreading joy to others.
This sentiment is supported by Vinod Kunj, CCO of Thought Blurb, “Communities come together on Holi. It is a time to drop individual labels and inhibitions and be part of one family. This is exactly the feeling we were going after, building the film. Inviting a stranger into the community speaks to a deeper need in our culture and we believed we could achieve it.”
Threading the needle on the execution of this TVC, Renu Somani, national creative director, Thought Blurb, said, “Holi is a lot more than playing with colors. The act of applying colors on another person is an act of love and kinship. The joy that is imparted in this manner, the empathy that the brand exudes dials directly into the Parle-G brand message.”
Parle-G's Holi campaign is a testament to the brand's deep understanding of Indian traditions and its ability to connect with consumers on an emotional level. The campaign positions Parle-G as the proprietor of human values and a good reminder of seeking happiness by including others in our moments of joy and celebration.