Parle-G's Ganesh Chaturthi film celebrates long-standing traditions with a fresh perspective

The campaign has been created and executed by Thought Blurb Communications.
Parle-G’s Ganesh Chaturthi film is a celebration of the mood and joie de vivre that Lord Ganesha brings to every home on the eve of the festival. The film is created as a timeless discourse about tradition and gender. It refrains from preaching or instructing the audience. Instead, the audience is drawn in as part of the story. Parle-G’s brand becomes part of the storyline, with a nod to the broader message.
The long-format film conceptualised and created by Thought Blurb Communications captures the mood and spirit of the festival. The film has been conceptualised in Marathi, since the festival holds more relevance in the Maharashtrian community and to reach a wider audience, it has been released in 4 more languages, as Ganeshotsav is now a pan-Indian festival.
Released in a total of five regional languages, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati the film aims to connect with the HSM market and build a stronger connection and recall value.
The story revolves around the protagonist who is charmed by the hubbub of activity in the house in the days preceding the coming home of Lord Ganesha. While the rest of the household is caught up in the buoyant mood of bringing Ganpati home, we see a little girl ask an innocent question. She is not quite satisfied with the response. This is noticed by the protagonist. In the course of the film, the question is resolutely answered, and the family, including the young girl, walks away happy.
The theme is explained succinctly by Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products: “Parle-G is usually a participant in every festival and celebration in virtually every household in the country. The idea is powerful enough to merit its own expression. The storyline steers it to the brand’s purpose and delivers its message. The underlying Brand message “Genius is the one, who believes that in the Joy of Others lies our own” is delivered beautifully with emotions that leave most viewers moist eyed.”
Vinod Kunj, chief creative officer at Thought Blurb Communications adds, “This is the third in a series of long format films we have created for Parle-G that touch upon cultural and social occasions that bring us together. The brief for the strategy and creative team was to shine the light upon an aspect of the event that hasn’t been dwelt on before and deliver the ‘genius’ thinking that is the soul of the brand’s communication.”
Renu Somani, national creative director of the agency says, “While every nuance of Ganesh Chaturthi has been covered extensively across every aspect of the communication spectrum, there are some facets that are still not explored. Traditions have always existed, and we all follow them to tell our stories. The way the story unfolds, it carries the brand message of true genius being about using one’s imagination to bring happiness to others.”
The tagline, ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’, completes the brand’s message and rounds up the communication. Quite importantly, without expressing any social or moral overtones.
Parle-G’s Ganesh Chaturthi film can be watched across social media and Video distribution platforms like YouTube.
Team Credits:
Client: Parle Products
Vice President: Mayank Pravinchandra Shah
Product Manager: Megha Thakare
Deputy Brand Manager: Ashutosh Deshpande
Chief Creative Officer: Vinod Kunj
National Creative Director: Renu Somani
Writers: Renu Somani
Executive Director: Nidha Luthra
Brand Solutions Executive: Timiha Kunj