Parle-G's Ganesh Chaturthi film celebrates long-standing traditions with a fresh perspective

The story revolves around the protagonist who is charmed by the hubbub of activity in the house in the days preceding the coming home of Lord Ganesha. While the rest of the household is caught up in the buoyant mood of bringing Ganpati home, we see a little girl ask an innocent question. She is not quite satisfied with the response. This is noticed by the protagonist. In the course of the film, the question is resolutely answered, and the family, including the young girl, walks away happy.