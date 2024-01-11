Parle-G's latest 'G Maane Genius' campaign focuses on instilling values in children through everyday empathy

The situations depicted in the films are situations would have been faced by every child. The portrayal of sensitivity in the protagonist child is not shown as a moral lesson or a teachable moment. In fact, the protagonists are neither good, nor bad. The statement ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi’ clearly defines the brand’s definition of a genius, in any child. These are the values that the ads seek to inculcate in children without speaking from a pulpit.