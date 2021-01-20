Parle-G's new ads focus on emotional intelligence...

Conceptualised and created by the agency Thought Blurb, all the films carry a common tagline, 'Jo auron ki khushi mein, paye apni khushi'.
Considering the importance of the development of emotional intelligence in children, Parle Products, a leading Indian biscuits and confectionery manufacturer, has launched the next leg of #GManeGenius campaign with three advertisements.
All the films carry a common tagline, 'Jo auron ki khushi mein, paye apni khushi', wherein Parle-G forms an integral part of the narrative. A press note mentions that the objective of the campaign is to invoke conversations among the audience about genius beyond cognitive intelligence.
This is also in line with the three crore packs of Parle-G biscuit distributed to the poor and needy earlier in 2020. It inspired the brand to contribute more towards a humble and caring narrative. The campaign brings out the persona of the brand, and awareness to these timeless values about finding happiness by helping others.
The TVCs have been conceptualised to highlight traits of emotional intelligence in children, such as empathy and understanding. It is an initiative from Parle Products to acknowledge the importance of self-awareness. Each film is a depiction of courage and generosity, and how parents are looking to ensure that their children learn these core values early in their life.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products, said, “We are excited to launch this campaign, which is close to our beliefs for the Parle-G biscuits brand. The message, 'In the joy of others, lies our own', is the overall theme of the ads that showcases qualities like empathy and kindness, which is much-needed in the world that we live in today."
"Emotional intelligence is not talked about or recognised in our early years. It strengthens our character with self and social awareness. There is a need to walk that extra mile to support and make people happy. I hope that these films inspire and connect with our loyal customers, and their strong association with Parle-G."
Vinod Kunj, managing director at Thought Blurb, is the mind behind the new TVCs. According to him, Parle-G has been a part of the fabric of India, and is a symbol of goodness for its people.
"In the age of ‘self’, anxiety and self-preservation, little kids are naturally endowed with a deep sense of empathy, but the environment of today kills that natural gift. We wanted to shine a light on this amazing ability kids have to make a difference, touch our hearts and open our eyes to the people around us," said Kunj.
He said that he knew the agency had an extraordinary opportunity to send a strong message to a generation of children trying to make sense of the world around them.
"The films bring out the sensitivity of children, and how alive and alert they are to their surroundings. The protagonist in every film rises up to the occasion and comes up with intelligent solutions for their family, friends and community. This is true genius: To be able to make a difference to the world we live in." The ad films were just released on television and digital platforms, like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
The press note reiterates that Parle-G, as a brand, has always been an advocate of believing in good deeds. Staying true to these emotions, Parle-G has stood up as a relief during natural calamities to aid starving people and maintain low product pricing.
