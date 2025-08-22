Parle-G’s Onam film celebrates togetherness and cultural continuity

Parle Products has launched its new Onam campaign titled 'Jo auron ki khushi mein paye apni khushi, Parle-G, G Maane Genius'. The film takes a nostalgic look at the festival through the eyes of a family returning to their roots, offering a heartfelt reminder that the true spirit of Onam lies in collective joy, shared memories, and traditions passed down through generations.

Conceptualised and crafted by Thought Blurb Communications, the campaign goes beyond surface-level festivity to capture what Onam really means to Malayali households, a celebration of belonging. From the laughter of cousins creating a pookkalam, to the chatter over preparing an Onasadya, and the playful tug-of-war matches, the film paints a vivid picture of how cultural bonds endure despite changing times and landscapes.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president – marketing, Parle Products, said, Parle-G has always stood for emotions that go beyond the product, it is about connections that bind us together. With this Onam campaign, we wanted to capture not just the celebration, but the deeper essence of togetherness that defines the festival. For us, the true spirit of Onam is not only about celebrating traditions, but about reminding people that happiness becomes meaningful only when it is shared."

Adding further perspective, Vinod Kunj, chief creative officer, Thought Blurb Communications, said, “Onam, like every great Indian festival, has always been about families gathering, preparing, and creating the celebration with their own hands. In today’s fast-paced world of swipes and shortcuts, we often forget the beauty of that effort. Through this film, we want to remind Malayalees everywhere in Kerala and across the world that the true spirit of Onam lies in those little acts of togetherness, in making the festival happen ourselves. The spirit of Parle-G is after all the spirit of the real India.”

The campaign follows a subtle narrative on cultural continuity. Scenes like a playground now turned into a bus stand, or traditions being rediscovered rather than practiced, serve as reminders of how time changes surroundings yet traditions survive in memories, family bonds, and shared celebrations.

The film concludes with the brand’s enduring message: “Jo auron ki khushi mein paye apni khushi, Parle-G, G Maane Genius,” leaving viewers with the reassurance that the true genius of Onam lies in cherishing togetherness. With this campaign, Parle-G once again demonstrates its ability to go beyond product advertising, weaving storytelling with cultural resonance and reminding audiences that festivals are most meaningful when celebrated in unison.