Parle introduces Fusion Candy with latest campaign

Parle Products has launched a campaign for Parle Fusion Candy, a confectionery product that combines two flavours in a single candy.

The campaign, titled ‘Taste Itna Great, Mooh Se Na Hoga Wait!’, introduces the product’s dual-layer format. The candy is available in three variants — Mango Float (mango and vanilla), Cola Float (cola and vanilla), and Blueberry Cheesecake (blueberry and cheesecake).

The campaign film is set in a carnival setting. It follows a fire breather preparing for a performance when his mouth detaches and moves through the carnival in search of the candy. The narrative ends with the mouth reaching a candy shop and returning once it gets the product.

Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer, Parle Products, said: “Fusion Candy represents our constant effort to bring innovation and excitement to the confectionery category. Today’s young consumers look for novelty, rich flavors and memorable experiences. With Fusion’s dual-flavored format and real fruit pulp, we are offering something truly distinctive. This campaign uses humor and visual surprise to reflect just how irresistible the product is, making Fusion an instinctive choice at the point of purchase.”

Adding to this Mayur Varma, CCO, 82.5 Communications said: “The idea was to create desirability for the candy. So, we showed a mouth going rogue! It develops a mind and body of its own to get the what it desires - Parle Fusion. We are very excited about the potential of our mouth mascot to take the brand forward.”

The product features two complementary flavour layers and includes fruit pulp. With the launch, the company is expanding its confectionery portfolio with a new format aimed at younger consumers.

The campaign will run across television and digital platforms as part of a nationwide rollout.