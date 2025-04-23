Parle rolls out a humorous campaign for Parle Marie to make the name stick

Parle Products has launched a new TVC for Parle Marie, aiming to carve a distinct space in the Marie biscuit segment. With a light-hearted and humorous narrative, the campaign highlights the importance of asking for the biscuit by its full name ‘Parle Marie’ making it the definitive choice for consumers during their tea breaks.

Advertisment

With a diversified product portfolio including Parle-G, Krack Jack, and Hide & Seek, Parle is now set to further strengthen its presence in the Marie biscuit category.

The new TVC captures relatable, everyday scenarios where the simple act of asking for a “Marie” biscuit results in unexpected confusion. The ad drives home a witty yet clear message: there’s only one Marie biscuit worth asking for—Parle Marie. By highlighting these moments with humor and charm, the campaign ensures high recall value and connects strongly with Indian audiences across age groups.

This campaign marks a fresh chapter as the brand looks to deepen recall, drive sharper distinction from generic Marie offerings, and strengthen its foothold in a cluttered space.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, vice president, Parle Products, said, “Parle Marie has consistently earned consumer trust as a high-quality, great-tasting Marie biscuit. With this campaign, we’re taking a confident step forward to strengthen top-of-mind recall. The idea was to bring out a universal consumer insight in an engaging and humorous way, while clearly reinforcing that when it comes to Marie, it has to be Parle Marie.”

Backed by Parle’s legacy and reach, the new campaign positions Parle Marie not just as a biscuit but as a brand worthy of being remembered and called by name - because in the world of tea-time companions, names matter, and Parle Marie is the one that truly stands out."

Credits:-

• Creative Agency – Thought Blurb

• Production House – Complete Films